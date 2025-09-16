Town celebrates diversity and culture at UNITY: Crawley Together event - pictures

This free and fun event was an opportunity to experience live music, entertainment and activities from the many different communities that make Crawley unique. To mark the occasion, the Mayor of Crawley, community leaders, council members and representatives from local community groups will said a few words, including Mayor of Crawley Sharmila Sivarajah.

Entertainment throughout the day saw cultures come alive through the power of traditional music and dance with performances from Niruththiyalayam School of Dance, Songbirds Choir, Tamil Learning Centre Crawley dance group, Limitless Chagos, Ukrainian soloist Sofia, Chagossian Voices, DMT school musical theatre group, AudioActive and Crawley Community Youth Service.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “UNITY: Crawley Together is our second unity event celebrating the people of Crawley and what makes our community so special.”

Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection, said: “In Crawley, we have always welcomed people from different backgrounds, cultures, and faiths. This event was a great opportunity to come together and celebrate the beauty and strength of our community.”

1 . UNITY: Crawley Together - 2025 Crawley CCYS Photo: Jon Rigby

2 . UNITY: Crawley Together - 2025 Ukranian solo artist Sofia Photo: Jon Rigby

3 . UNITY: Crawley Together - 2025 Songbirds Choir Photo: Jon Rigby