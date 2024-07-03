There are a number of hanging baskets and floral containers outside Horsham Rail Station, in the Carfax and along West Street in the town centre, as well as at Horsham Bus Station – all drawing admiring glances from passersby.

A number of people have taken to social media to praise the blooms which are provided by Horsham District Council. The floral containers have a common theme with apricot-coloured dahlias and purple petunias.

A council spokesperson said: "The council provides the floral displays in the town centre Carfax area, around the bus station and the train station railing planters.

"The train station pays for the hanging baskets attached to the station building."

1 . Horsham blooms Hanging baskets form part of the floral displays outside Horsham Rail StationPhoto: Sarah Page

2 . Horsham blooms The bandstand in Horsham's Carfax is bedecked with bloomsPhoto: Sarah Page

3 . Horsham blooms Hanging baskets on lamp posts in the CarfaxPhoto: Sarah Page