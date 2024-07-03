Flowers in planters around Horsham are drawing admiring glances from passersbyFlowers in planters around Horsham are drawing admiring glances from passersby
Flowers in planters around Horsham are drawing admiring glances from passersby

Town centre flower displays prove popular in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 16:39 BST
Flowers currently on public display around Horsham are proving popular with residents, shoppers and visitors to the town.

There are a number of hanging baskets and floral containers outside Horsham Rail Station, in the Carfax and along West Street in the town centre, as well as at Horsham Bus Station – all drawing admiring glances from passersby.

A number of people have taken to social media to praise the blooms which are provided by Horsham District Council. The floral containers have a common theme with apricot-coloured dahlias and purple petunias.

A council spokesperson said: "The council provides the floral displays in the town centre Carfax area, around the bus station and the train station railing planters.

"The train station pays for the hanging baskets attached to the station building."

