Town centre initiative speaks out after Christmas decorations in Worthing vandalised

A spokesperson for the Worthing Town Centre Initiative has spoken out after a number of Christmas decorations in the town centre were vandalised.

Some of Worthing’s festive displays – including a number of toy soldiers and the walkthrough Christmas tree on South Street Square – were vandalised this year, but the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, which funds the displays, is determined not to let it spoil the ‘Christmas fun’ for everyone.

One of the toy soldiers was actually ‘beheaded’ by vandals, but Sharon Clarke, town centre business manager, has assured residents that it will be ‘rebuilt’.

"We will not let a few mindless individuals ruin the Christmas fun for the rest of Worthing,” she added.

The beheaded toy soldier

Even so Ms Clarke said this year’s damage might effect what the initiative can offer in future: “unfortunately the costs of repairs and replacements does have an impact on what other lighting and fun activities we can provide in future years.”

The vandalised tree.

