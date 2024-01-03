BREAKING

Town council precept to stay the same in Bognor Regis this year, following town council vote

Bognor Regis residents will not experience a council precept increase in the new year, following a vote by the town council.
By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 14:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 14:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Town council members unanimously voted to keep the precept at its current rate during yesterday’s (January 02) full council meeting.

The town council precept is the amount of money the council requires from tax payers in the area in order to continue to provide a range of vital services. The number is calculated for each tax band and shown on residents’ bills alongside the percentage change from the year prior.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For town councillor Paul Wells, the decision to keep the precept the same, in spite of growing financial pressure, sets a positive precedent for the council’s relationship with cash-strapped constituents.

Most Popular
Bognor Regis Town Centre. Photo: Connor Gormley.Bognor Regis Town Centre. Photo: Connor Gormley.
Bognor Regis Town Centre. Photo: Connor Gormley.

"We’re all aware of the cost of living crisis. People’s purses are smaller than what they were. So we’re trying to make savings, and continue to deliver the vital services that we’ve always delivered,” he said.