Town council precept to stay the same in Bognor Regis this year, following town council vote
Town council members unanimously voted to keep the precept at its current rate during yesterday’s (January 02) full council meeting.
The town council precept is the amount of money the council requires from tax payers in the area in order to continue to provide a range of vital services. The number is calculated for each tax band and shown on residents’ bills alongside the percentage change from the year prior.
For town councillor Paul Wells, the decision to keep the precept the same, in spite of growing financial pressure, sets a positive precedent for the council’s relationship with cash-strapped constituents.
"We’re all aware of the cost of living crisis. People’s purses are smaller than what they were. So we’re trying to make savings, and continue to deliver the vital services that we’ve always delivered,” he said.