Town council precept to stay the same in Bognor Regis this year, following town council vote

Bognor Regis residents will not experience a council precept increase in the new year, following a vote by the town council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town council members unanimously voted to keep the precept at its current rate during yesterday’s (January 02) full council meeting.

The town council precept is the amount of money the council requires from tax payers in the area in order to continue to provide a range of vital services. The number is calculated for each tax band and shown on residents’ bills alongside the percentage change from the year prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For town councillor Paul Wells, the decision to keep the precept the same, in spite of growing financial pressure, sets a positive precedent for the council’s relationship with cash-strapped constituents.

Bognor Regis Town Centre. Photo: Connor Gormley.