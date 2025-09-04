Town councillor spearheads ambitious community garden scheme in Midhurst

It could be an exciting new project for Midhurst. Photo: Connor Gormley.

Midhurst Town Councillor Danielle Martin is spearheading an ambitious new garden scheme which, she hopes, will bring the community together.

If plans are approved, the growing garden would occupy a 33 by 12 metre, fully accessible site in the town centre, designed to encourage as many residents as possible to get involved.

"We want to have a wheelchair-accessible path meandering through the garden, we want to have a sheltered area and we’re hoping lots of the produce that the garden generates will help support the local foodbank,” Councillor Martin said.

At this stage, she’s still generating interest and garnering support and hopes to apply for funding in the near future, but Cllr Martin said other, nearby communities have already provided a blueprint for success.

"It's all about creating volunteering opportunities, where people can come and gain confidence, develop skills, and be part of the community,” she explained. “And it’s great for mental health support, gardening is massive benefit – it’s active, you’re with people and you’re getting outside, so it’s really helpful.

"We’re using a big plot of land that would otherwise go to waste; and we can use this to create as much biodiversity as possible. We’re going to have a wildflower patch, and I want to run a sunflower growing competition for children, too, so it’s a really big vision. But Petworth has a fantastic community garden that’s been well established for over 20 years, and I think there’s a lot we can learn from that.”

To find out more and register your interest email [email protected]