Town councillor visits Burgess Hill Marching Youth to experience an evening rehearsal first hand

Burgess Hill Marching Youth said they were honoured to welcome town councillor Brenda Williams to a rehearsal just before October half term.

Bandmaster Claire Stacey said she was keen to share what BHMY does after meeting Brenda at an event at The Triangle in September.

Claire said: “Brenda spent the evening with us and experienced first hand what an evening rehearsal entails for our members. She saw instructors teaching the first steps of drill and deportment with our newest members, a fun cadet music session involving games and age appropriate music activities, a main band drill session, music theory lessons, sectional rehearsals being lead by a variety of members including young leaders, and a full band play through at the end.”

Claire said the group consists of highly skilled volunteers who pass their knowledge on to the next generation in a friendly atmosphere.

Burgess Hill Marching Youth in Cuckfield

She said: “Those members that spoke to her were polite and respectful and showed what a positive impact band has on them as young adults. Brenda was surprised to learn that every single one of our instructors is a volunteer.”

At the end of her visit, Brenda said: “I cannot put into words what I have seen. It’s just amazing.”

Claire said: “Having interest from local councillors is very exciting for us. We are an independent organisation and have been since it began in 1986, so having support from the community that helps to raise awareness of our activity and what we provide is brilliant. The band is not small, there are more than 50 members at the moment, and the numbers have been consistent for the past few years, regardless of Covid.”

Claire said BHMY mostly teaches new members ‘from scratch’ with many new members joining between the ages of seven and ten. They take part in a cadet programme planned out by Claire that teaches both music and drill in small steps. The band instructors are great teachers and the programme also allows young adults to learn teaching skills.

Claire said BHMY is inclusive and offers tuition, instruments, performance opportunities and equipment for £2.50 per week.