Town crier officially opens West Sussex charity’s new donation centre
The drive-up, drop-off, centre is behind the existing Link to Hope charity shop in Ferring Street, Ferring, and linked to the head office.
The warehouse space allows room for the charity to sort donations for selling on eBay, on Vinted or in one of the five charity shops, in Worthing, Ferring, Littlehampton, Rustington and Goring.
Mr Smytherman said: "It is a great honour that I declare the official opening of the Link to Hope donation centre here in Ferring.
"This amazing local charity brings hope, help and hands of kindness to families and communities in need. And today we mark a new chapter in their noble mission.
"Let this amazing place here in Ferring be a beacon of generosity, of giving and goodwill to all."
The new centre is a significant step, supporting Link to Hope’s mission to rebuild lives and communities through education and social care projects across Eastern Europe.
Lisa Hector, director, said: "We are thrilled to open this new donation centre, providing a convenient way for supporters to donate. Every item donated helps fund crucial projects that bring hope and dignity to vulnerable communities.”
Good quality, sellable items such as furniture, clothing and bric-a-brac are welcomed. These donations will raise essential funds for humanitarian projects, including schooling opportunities, elderly and family support, feeding programmes, and crisis aid for those affected by conflict and poverty.
For more information on donations or how to get involved, visit www.linktohope.co.uk or telephone the donation centre at 01903 529333.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.