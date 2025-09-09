Town criers' competition set to take place in Rye

Hosted by Rye Town Crier Paul Edward Goring and his deputy Arabella Ansar, this is the third year in a row that the competition will take place in the town; previously, it was held in Hastings.

Paul said: "For 69 years they were held in Hastings. And then in 2023, Hastings Borough Council decided that they no longer wanted to either host the competition or have a Town Crier. And so Rye Town Council immediately snatched the opportunity and took it over. Hastings' loss has been Rye's gain."

The day starts with a grand procession that leaves the town hall at 11am and will be led by the powerful drumming group Ryebellion Drummers. At 11.30, round 1 of the competition starts at the Gun Garden, featuring the Home Cry. If you've got what it takes to be a town crier, at 2pm, anybody can step up and have a go.

Round 2, the Themed Cry, starts at 2.30pm, and criers will dress in full regalia. As always, judging is based on volume, diction, clarity and inflexion.

Criers from across the country, and even Europe, travel to the picturesque Cinque Port town for what promises to be another fun-filled day, set against a beautiful, historic backdrop. You can follow the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/towncrierschampionship/

