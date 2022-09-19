Town gathers outside Bognor Regis war memorial to honour Queen Elizabeth

They joined mourners across the UK to pay respects to a monarch who so famously served her country until the very end of her life.

Town mayor John Barrett, the town crier Jane Smith, and members of the local Sea Cadet force, the TS Sir Elliot Rose, were also in attendance.

The silence took place at 8pm, following a brief speech by Cllr Barrett, who praised Her Majesty's diligence and hard work.

A vigil for the Queen - photo by Paul Wells

"The Queen was sure in her faith and steadfast in her duty, bringing constancy through seventy years of change. We will remember her late majesty with affection and gratitude and silently give thanks in our hearts for her unswerving devotion to us and to our country,” he told members of the vigil.

The minute’ silence came the evening prior to the Queen’s state funeral and shortly after the lying-in-state period, during which members of the public were invited to travel to London and see Her Majesty’s coffin for themselves. Miles away in Bognor Regis, feelings of grief, sorrow and reverence ran similarly high.

“We’re from Poland and, even though we’ve been here from 17 years, I feel like we've learned more about the Queen over the last few days,” said Patricia Turzyniecka, who participated in the vigil alongside Michal Slowik.

Michal added: “We weren’t born here but we really respect the monarchy, because we live in this country. We were allowed to come here and build a better life for ourselves.”

Also attending the vigil was Kerrie Hay, who joined the army when she was 18 – a career move which, she said, changed her relationship with the Queen.

“You sign up to protect her and the country,” she explained. “I kind of felt like she was my first ever boss.

“It’s quite emotional, really. She’s almost the nation’s grandma. Everyone’s always known her, there isn’t anyone that hasn’t had some kind of relationship with her and she's been there for the majority of most people’s lives.”