Town leaders discuss Hastings flooding: 'I heard how a wave of water swept through Priory Meadow'

Town leaders met yesterday (Tuesday, January 24) to discuss the aftermath of last week’s major flooding.

Council leader Paul Barnett met with town centre managers and heard how a ‘wave of water swept through’ Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

On his council leader Facebook page, he said: “We discussed how to improve communications, and agreed the need for close joint working to stop this happening again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I heard how a wave of water swept through Priory Meadow, filling lift shafts with eight feet of flood water, how town centre basements were filled with sewage, how the fire service were magnificent, and how many questions need answering.

Flooding in Hastings town centre on January 16 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most of Priory Meadow and many town centre independents are open again, even with much still to sort out after losing stock and takings. For some it may not end well. But the complex issues of compensation and insurance will take time to work through.”

A number of shops in Priory Meadow remain closed following last week’s flooding in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Affected businesses are still undertaking a clean-up operation after flooding affected the area early in the morning last Monday (January 16).

The mall reopened on Friday (January 20) but a number of stores are still shut more than a week after the incident happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Wednesday, January 25) on its website, Priory Meadow Shopping Centre said: “Due to localised flooding on January 16 our car park is currently closed until further notice.

“The mall has now reopened, however the following stores are still currently closed: The Works, HMV, Pandora, F.Hinds, Claire’s, Ernest Jones, Vision Express. Thank you for your understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre had to close immediately after flooding badly affected it and left the centre without electricity. South Terrace was badly hit and residents were evacuated, as a massive clean-up operation got under way. Firefighters were at the scene for more than a day pumping water from shops and premises.

Emergency services were first called to the scene after water was seen ‘gushing out of a drain’ in South Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Tuesday (January 17), John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, said virtually every business in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre was affected by the flooding.