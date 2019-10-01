Town-wide coffee morning raises funds for Macmillan in Uckfield

Coffee and cake was consumed en masse in Uckfield last Friday in a joint effort to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The popular coffee morning initiative was adopted across the town last Friday (September 27) as cakes and savouries were sold for the charity as part of its annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.

An array of delicious cakes for sale at an Uckfield coffee morning

Yvonne Walter and Rebecca Grimes organised the grand fundraising event in an attempt to beat last year’s fundraising total.

They said: “This was a fantastic day and an amazing £693.67 was raised. Thank you so much for everyone who helped and all the generous people of Uckfield.”

Rebecca will be taking part in a sky dive for Macmillan Cancer Support in October to fundraise for her local branch.

A large number of the Uckfield Macmillan Cancer Support Committee turned out for their annual coffee morning at Pizza Express in Uckfield High Street.

Tesco store manager, Jon Brile, joins in at one of Uckfield's coffee mornings (Ron Hill)

They praised Pizza Express staff for helping to prepare the restaurant and serve drinks, while the committee provided the cake.

Committee members thanked the residents of Uckfield for ‘braving the weather’ to attend the event.

Uckfield funeral directors Fuller & Scott held a Macmillan coffee morning in memory of artist Sheila Hay.

Sheila’s work was on proud display in the window for all to see at the open event. Ellie McGrath, Sheila’s granddaughter, stayed all morning. Jeremy Field, an owner of CPJ Field, and principal funeral director, Howard Coote, also attended.

Fuller and Scott held a coffee morning on Friday (Ron Hill)

The Kenward Trust also held a coffee morning at the Malthouse. Established 50 years ago, the charity helps those with drug and alcohol addiction to rehabilitate.

Uckfield mayor, cllr Spike Mayhew, and deputy mayor, Jackie Love, came along to the event and talked to people who have been supported by the Trust.

Members of the Trust, Katie and Patricia, also came along to the coffee morning and talked to attendees about how the trust was founded and its current work.

Spike and Jackie were thankful for the invite and hope to visit the Trust soon and learn more about its work.

Jeremy Field with principal funeral director, Howard Coote, at Fuller and Scott's coffee morning on Friday. (Ron Hill)

Macmillan coffee mornings take place all over the UK, with a nation-wide event held on September 27 2019.

The first coffee morning took place in 1990 with a simple idea- Guests donated the cost of their coffee and cake to the cancer charity.

Coffee morning events raised £26,914,382 in 2018 and have raised £200 million since they began nearly 30 years ago.

Members of Uckfield Macmillan Cancer Support Committee at Pizza Express, Uckfield. (Ron Hill)

Members of Uckfield Macmillan Cancer Support Committee hold a coffee morning at Pizza Express in Uckfield. (Ron Hill)

Malt House Uckfield Coffee Morning (Ron Hill)