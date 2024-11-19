Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Toys R Us has announced that they will be having grand opening for one location in West Sussex.

In what’s being called ‘Toys R Us at WHSmith’, the previously bankrupt toy company has opening back up for business.

Toys R Us had filed for bankruptcy protection back in September 2017 due to a large debt.

Toys R Us UK entered administration in 2018 after failing to find a buyer. The company had amassed £15 million in unpaid taxes.

Toys R Us is set to have a grand opening in a WHSmith branch in Chichester.

Toys R Us closed all of its stores in the US, UK, and Australia, with the last US stores closing in 2021.

However, in 2022, WHP Global revealed that Toys R Us would open over 400 stores within Macy's.

Recently, WHP Global signed an exclusive partnership with WHSmiths for Toys R Us shop-in-shops in the UK.

Now in Chichester, signs have been seen to announce the grand opening that will be taking place.

A close-up photo of the poster that gives more details of the opening.

The opening is set to take place on Saturday, November 23, from 8.30 am to 1 pm. There will be free ‘goody bags’ reportedly worth £15 for the first 50 children. There’s also set to be chances to meet the Toys R Us giraffe mascot ‘Geoffrey’ and the company also promises ‘other great giveaways and fun’.

The WHSmith is located on 9 North Street in Chichester.

Find out more information here: https://toysrus.co.uk