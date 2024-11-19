Toys R Us to reopen in West Sussex
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In what’s being called ‘Toys R Us at WHSmith’, the previously bankrupt toy company has opening back up for business.
Toys R Us had filed for bankruptcy protection back in September 2017 due to a large debt.
Toys R Us UK entered administration in 2018 after failing to find a buyer. The company had amassed £15 million in unpaid taxes.
Toys R Us closed all of its stores in the US, UK, and Australia, with the last US stores closing in 2021.
However, in 2022, WHP Global revealed that Toys R Us would open over 400 stores within Macy's.
Recently, WHP Global signed an exclusive partnership with WHSmiths for Toys R Us shop-in-shops in the UK.
Now in Chichester, signs have been seen to announce the grand opening that will be taking place.
The opening is set to take place on Saturday, November 23, from 8.30 am to 1 pm. There will be free ‘goody bags’ reportedly worth £15 for the first 50 children. There’s also set to be chances to meet the Toys R Us giraffe mascot ‘Geoffrey’ and the company also promises ‘other great giveaways and fun’.
The WHSmith is located on 9 North Street in Chichester.
Find out more information here: https://toysrus.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.