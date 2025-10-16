Tractors to take over Stade for Hastings Week event

Tractors will be forming up at the Stade Open Space from 5pm today (October 16) for the annual Fish and Chip Run.

People will be able to admire vintage and classic tractors of all shapes and sizes on display. The tractors will also be driving up and down the seafront during the evening.

There will be more vintage vehicle on display at The Stade over the weekend with a Classic Motorcycle Show on Saturday 18 and vintage commercial vehicles arriving on Sunday 19 as part of the annual Sprat and Winkle Run.