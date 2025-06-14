Traffic controls to be in place 'for a few more days' as Littlehampton Seafront Scheme continues

Littlehampton Seafront Scheme.

Traffic controls associated with drainage connection works in Littlehampton will be in place for a few days longer, Arun District Council has said, due to an unanticipated obstruction below ground.

The works, which are taking place on the junction of Banjo Road with South Terrace are just one part of the £7.2 million Littlehampton Seafront Scheme, designed to enhance the area for residents and visitors alike.

As well as the drainage connection work, Arun District Council contractors have installed a low-railing along the edge of the car park and a windbreak fence around the volleyball area, according to the latest council update.

The barbeques are back in situ, following their winter refurbishment by the Town Council, and new picnic benches will soon be arriving, with bicycle racks being place in different positions around the site.

Brightly coloured safety surfacing has appeared around the water play area, and work on this will continue into next week when the weather is dry. Contractors have also started to clear the site in Banjo Road, ready for new tarmac surfacing to be laid.

It’s hoped that, if weather permits, landscape contractors will complete the remaining planting in the next two weeks.