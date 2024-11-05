Here’s your morning update for traffic in Sussex on November 05, 2024.

In Chichester this morning, slow traffic has been reported on the A27 Eastbound at the Fishbourne Roundabout on the A259 Cathedral Way, according to AA Route Planner. Motorists have been warned of delays of five minutes and more, and the average speed is 15 miles per hour.

in Arundel, delays of three minutes are increasing westbound on the A27 The Causeway, the average speed is 15mph.

Delays of nine minutes and increasing on the A259 Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between A29 Shripney Road and Church Lane have been reported near Climping, the average speed 15 mph.

Delays of three minutes on A259 Eastbound between A259 and Goring Street. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of seven minutes and delays easing have been reported on A27 Sompting By-pass Eastbound in West Sussex, near Worthing. The average speed is ten mph.

Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Lincoln Avenue and Park Road, near Saltdean. Average speed ten mph.

Queueing traffic on A27 has been reported both ways from Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout) to Common Lane, while construction continues in the area. Motorists have been warned of severe delays of 18 minutes and easing on A27 Westbound between A2270 Polegate By Pass (The Thoroughbred Inn) and The Village (Alciston turn off). Average speed ten mph.

Slow traffic has been reported in a construction area on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North both ways at A2100 Junction Road, near Baldslow.