Tragedy of Horsham man, 29, found dead by his mother

An inquest heard this week how a young plumber was tragically found dead by his mother at his Horsham home.

By Sarah Page
Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:13 am

Michael Perry, 29, died at his home in Deer Way on February 2 this year.

In a record of inquest, assistant coroner Alicia Keen said that Michael had become addicted to cannabis while in his teens and later also started using cocaine.

He had occasionally spoken of taking his own life.

“More recently he was drinking alcohol along with taking drugs,” she said.

"The long term use of drugs had affected Michael's personality and his ability to make good decisions which in turn caused him serious difficulties.

"He was not known to any of the agencies which may have helped him.”

She recorded a verdict of suicide.

Michael Perry