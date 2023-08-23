Train lines reopen after collision on a level crossing between Three Bridges and Horsham

BREAKING
Train lines have reopened following a collision on a level crossing between Three Bridges and Horsham, Southen Railway has said.
By Connor Gormley
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 09:06 BST
Southern Railway Photo: Sussex WorldSouthern Railway Photo: Sussex World
Southern Railway Photo: Sussex World

The collision took place early this morning and was first reported at 6.25am. The line between Three Bridges in the direction of Horsham was blocked and services to London via Three Bridges ran at reduced speeds.

Southern Railway urged customers to use alternative routes to reach their destination or to take the metrobus between Horsham and Three Bridges teams worked to remove the obstruction.

Finally, at 8.02am today (August 23), the lines reopened and, with the obstruction cleared, disruption stopped.

