Trains are set to be delayed across Sussex today (September 23), as wet and windy weather sets in across the network.

“Due to the consistent overnight rainfall throughout the GTR network, a number of services are expected to be impacted this morning”, a Southern Railway spokesperson wrote on X, formerly Twitter, early this morning (September 23).

“They will travel their route at reduced speeds, and so will likely run with delays and could be altered at short notice.” The following routes are those likely to be affected, depending on the conditions of the track itself:

East Croydon to Stoats Nest Junction (routes between London and Gatwick, Horsham and Brighton

Riddlesdown to Oxted (East Grinstead and Uckfield services)

Ashurst to Crowborough (Uckfield services)

Through Whyteleafe South (Caterham services)

Wallington to Norwood Fork Junction (Sutton via West Croydon services)

Coulsdon Town to Purley (Tattenham Branch)

Mitcham Junction to Sutton (Dorking and Sutton Thameslink services)

A Southern Railway spokesperson made clear that there are many other stations across the network which could be impacted, meaning the current list is by no means exhaustive.

Explaining the disruption, the spokesperson made clear why such heavy rain can disrupt service: “Floods can cause a number of problems for railway infrastructure. If water is fast-moving, it can dislodge the ballast which supports the track. Ballast is the term we use for the small granite stones which you see under the rails. As ballast is used to ensure the railway track has a stable base, it's important that it's in a safe condition.

"There are also potential issues for the electric third rail which powers many of our trains, as well as the signalling system.

“To help reduce disruption caused by flooding, we work with Network Rail to ensure pumps and flood barriers are in place, and we also jointly plan for the impact of severe weather. Our control room staff monitor reports of excess water and ensure staff are sent to deal with this is as quickly as possible.”

Customers are invited to use their tickets on the following services at no extra cost: TFL buses on any reasonable routes, mutually between Thameslink Southern and Great Northern Services, Southeastern services, not including High Speed services.

Due to the number of locations affected, the railway is unable to estimate how long delays might be.