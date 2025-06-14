Trains running between Hastings and Ashford International again, but customers told to expect delays
The update comes after a tree fell onto the tracks and obstructed the railway earlier this morning. Southern Railway staff requested rail replacement buses and offered ticket acceptance on Stagecoach on routes 11, 11a & 11b between Ashford International and Ham Street101, 100 between Rye and Hastings.
The number of branches on the rails, as well as the level of overhang meant it was not safe for trains to pass without causing damage to the units or making the situation worse. The situation has now been resolved, according to the Southern Railway Twitter account, but customers should still leave up to half an hour extra time for their journeys this morning.
