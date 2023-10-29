BREAKING
Trains to and from Brighton cancelled following landslip, following Brighton V Fulham kick off

Trains to and from Brighton have been cancelled or delayed this morning (October 29), due to a landslip between Lewes and Brighton.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:47 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 11:23 GMT
Southern Rail has made clear that the following stations will not be served in the direction towards Brighton:

- Falmer

- Moulsecoomb

Trains to and from Brighton have been cancelled following a landslip.
- London Road (Brighton)

- Brighton.

Customers have been advised to take an alternative route to their destination, and to expect an extension to their journey time of up to 35 minutes.

Disruption is expected to last until 12.30 this afternoon, and affected customers could be entitled to compensation. They have been advised to keep their train ticket and make a note of their journey, since both will be required to support any claims.

The landslip comes as fans travel to the Brighton Vs Fulham game in Brighton stadium today (October 29), which is set to kick-off at 2pm.

