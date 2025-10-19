Travel restrictions put in place as Sussex Police issue advice ahead of Lewes Bonfire

Sussex Police have issued advice to residents to residents aiming to visit Lewes Bonfire with travel restrictions set to be put in place.

Sussex Police confirmed that multiple road closures will be put in place from 4.45pm on Wednesday, November 5.

The force also confirmed that trains will not be stopping at Lewes or the surrounding stations of Falmer, Cooksbridge, Glynde and Southease from 5pm until the start of service the following day, November 6.

Commuters to London are warned the last trains back from Victoria to these stations will leave at 3.24pm and 3.54pm.

Lewes Bonfire Night 2024. Picture: Jon Rigby

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Despite the event taking place mid-week, on Wednesday 5th November, we still anticipate high levels of attendance. Combined with significant amounts of fireworks, this presents a unique challenge to the multi-agency group tasked with ensuring public safety.

“As with previous years, a series of travel restrictions will be introduced to help reduce the risks associated with this event and safely reduce the number of people attending.

"We ask that you do not attend Lewes Bonfire unless you are local because the crowds and narrow streets can present unique safety challenges.

“The decision to bring in travel restrictions has been made in the best interests of safety, by limiting the number of people attending. It is hoped that those who are inconvenienced will understand that and have time to make alternative arrangements where possible. It is recognised this will impact motorists and train passengers who are not planning to attend the event.”

A spokesperson for the force added that the following roads will be closed ahead of the bonfire: the A27 junction with A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout), A275 Offham Road with B2116 Plumpton Road, C7 Kingston Road junction with C324 Wellgreen Lane, A26 junction with A2029 Malling Street and A26 Church Lane junction with Mayhew Way.

The Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Police officers will be working closely with partners to maintain order, prevent crime, and respond swiftly to any incidents.

“Everyone attending is asked to play their part in keeping the event safe. If you see suspicious activity or something that doesn’t feel right, report it immediately to a steward or a police officer. In an emergency, always call 999.

“By staying alert and acting responsibly, we can ensure this remains an event that everyone can enjoy safely.

“Highly trained St John Ambulance volunteers will be providing first aid for anyone in need of assistance during the event.

The charity encourages everyone to remain safe, to not pick up spent fireworks and torches and, in the event of a burn or other issue requiring first aid, to familiarise themselves with some simple treatments. These can be found on the St John Ambulance website at https://www.sja.org.uk/first-aid-advice/burns-and-scalds/, where there is also a wealth of free first aid advice and detailed treatment videos.

“If you are not a resident of Lewes, we would encourage you to attend fireworks events closer to home and not to attend Lewes Bonfire Night.”