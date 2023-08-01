BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Travellers asked to move on from Chichester park

A group of travellers who have set up in a Chichester park have been asked to leave the area.
By Joe Stack
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:22 BST

Travellers arrived in Florence Park last week with more than a dozen campervans and caravans parked on the green space.

The group has now been asked to leave the area, a district council spokesperson has said, and legal action is being taken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “We are aware that a group of travellers have moved onto Florence Park in Chichester and we are working with our partners at West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police to resolve this as quickly as possible. A notice to direct the group to leave has been given and legal action is currently being taken.”

Most Popular
Travellers in Florence Park have been asked to move on. Picture contributedTravellers in Florence Park have been asked to move on. Picture contributed
Travellers in Florence Park have been asked to move on. Picture contributed

Friends, Families and Travellers, a charity devoted to protecting the rights of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities, said there is a ‘significant national shortage’ of places for nomadic Gypsies and Travellers to legally stop.

The newly enacted Police Act 2022 came into force last year, which means people who live on roadside camps may now face time in prison, fine or their home confiscated.

Last month councils across the country were given a share of £10M to improve traveller sites. The nearest council to receive any funding was Brighton and Hove City Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Sussex County Council owns and manages nine permanent Gypsy, Roma and Traveller sites across the county.

The locations include: Adversane, Billingshurst; Cousins Copse, Five Oaks near Horsham; Easthampnett, near Tangmere; New Fairplace Hill, Burgess Hill; Little Horsgate, Cuckfield; Ryebank, Yapton; Walstead, Haywards Heath; Westbourne and New Withy Park, near Lancing.

Related topics:TravellersWest Sussex County CouncilChichester District Council