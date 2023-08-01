A group of travellers who have set up in a Chichester park have been asked to leave the area.

Travellers arrived in Florence Park last week with more than a dozen campervans and caravans parked on the green space.

The group has now been asked to leave the area, a district council spokesperson has said, and legal action is being taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “We are aware that a group of travellers have moved onto Florence Park in Chichester and we are working with our partners at West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police to resolve this as quickly as possible. A notice to direct the group to leave has been given and legal action is currently being taken.”

Travellers in Florence Park have been asked to move on. Picture contributed

Friends, Families and Travellers, a charity devoted to protecting the rights of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities, said there is a ‘significant national shortage’ of places for nomadic Gypsies and Travellers to legally stop.

The newly enacted Police Act 2022 came into force last year, which means people who live on roadside camps may now face time in prison, fine or their home confiscated.

Last month councils across the country were given a share of £10M to improve traveller sites. The nearest council to receive any funding was Brighton and Hove City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex County Council owns and manages nine permanent Gypsy, Roma and Traveller sites across the county.