According to a resident in the area, the caravans arrived in Grosvenor Gardens on Monday evening (July 22).

He said rubbish had been left on the green by the following morning (Tuesday, July 23).

The resident said the caravans then moved to the Old Bathing Pool site further down the road after leaving the green in Grosvenor Gardens. However, as of this morning (Thursday, July 25), there were no caravans there.

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said its officers and the East Sussex traveller liaison officer visited Grosvenor Gardens on Tuesday morning after the authority became aware of the caravans setting up camp in the area.

The council added it then worked to serve a notice on the group to instruct the travellers to move off the site.

