Travellers' caravans move to new site in St Leonards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The caravans first arrived in Grosvenor Gardens on Monday evening (July 22), according to a resident in the area.
He said rubbish had been left on the green by the following morning (Tuesday, July 23).
The resident said the caravans then moved to the Old Bathing Pool site further down the road yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, July 24) after leaving the green in Grosvenor Gardens. However, as of this morning (Thursday, July 25), there were no caravans there.
But Hastings Borough Council said today that the caravans have moved to Freshfields, off Bexhill Road in St Leonards.
A council spokesperson said: “We are aware the travellers have moved to Freshfields, and we are working with East Sussex Traveller Liaison and the police to liaise with them.
“Residents should report any concerns to the police so there is a record of these.”