Travellers' caravans move to new site in St Leonards

By Richard Gladstone
Published 25th Jul 2024, 12:17 BST
Travellers’ caravans have moved to a new site in St Leonards.

The caravans first arrived in Grosvenor Gardens on Monday evening (July 22), according to a resident in the area.

He said rubbish had been left on the green by the following morning (Tuesday, July 23).

The resident said the caravans then moved to the Old Bathing Pool site further down the road yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, July 24) after leaving the green in Grosvenor Gardens. However, as of this morning (Thursday, July 25), there were no caravans there.

Caravans behind the Discovery Centre off Freshfields in St Leonards.

But Hastings Borough Council said today that the caravans have moved to Freshfields, off Bexhill Road in St Leonards.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware the travellers have moved to Freshfields, and we are working with East Sussex Traveller Liaison and the police to liaise with them.

Residents should report any concerns to the police so there is a record of these.”

