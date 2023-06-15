NationalWorldTV
Travellers evicted from Rose Green park

A community of travellers who camped up in Avisford Recreation Ground earlier this week have been moved on, Arun District Council said.
By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 17:28 BST

The news came via Facebook earlier today (June 15), when a spokesperson for the council’s greenspace team said the playing field has been vacated.

"Our contractors Tivoli and Biffa will be on site shortly to tidy up, remove waste and repair any damage caused,” they added. “We kindly ask that members of the public avoid using the grounds today until we have undertaken a site check."

The update comes after a council spokesperson reassured residents that they were aware of the situation shortly after the travellers arrived. They said West Sussex County Council had served notice to regain possession of the land, and made clear that police were investigating the possibility of moving the group on.

Avisford Recreation Ground in Rose Green.Avisford Recreation Ground in Rose Green.
