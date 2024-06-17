Travellers move into Chichester's cattle market car park, pictures show

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said local authorities are aware of the situation and looking to take action soon.
“We are aware of the situation and have already been liaising with the group,” they said. “West Sussex County Council’s Traveller Liaison Officer has given notice to leave and will be applying for a court eviction. With regards to car parking payment, all users of the car park are required to pay the relevant fee.”
Sussex Police and West Sussex County Council have been approached for comment.
1. Travellers back at Cattle Market Car ParkChichester - 17/6/24
Travellers back at Cattle Market Car ParkChichester - 17/6/24 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL
2. Travellers back at Cattle Market Car ParkChichester - 17/6/24
Travellers back at Cattle Market Car ParkChichester - 17/6/24 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL
3. Travellers back at Cattle Market Car ParkChichester - 17/6/24
Travellers back at Cattle Market Car ParkChichester - 17/6/24 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL
4. Travellers back at Cattle Market Car ParkChichester - 17/6/24
Travellers back at Cattle Market Car ParkChichester - 17/6/24 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL