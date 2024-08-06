Travellers served with eviction notice in Chichester and East Wittering after two separate camps reported
Travellers have set up camp in parts of Chichester, the district council has confirmed.
According to a council spokesperson, the camps are in North Gate Park, where three caravans are currently parked, and Marine Drive Car Park, where there are ten caravans.
A message on the site, which was last updated earlier today, reads: “All have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land. Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence. We will continue to monitor the site together with Sussex Police”