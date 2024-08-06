Travellers served with eviction notice in Chichester and East Wittering after two separate camps reported

Police are appealing for witnesses after of a group of youngsters hurled abuse at bus passengers with reports they may have also assaulted a young boy. | nw

Travellers have set up camp in parts of Chichester, the district council has confirmed.

According to a council spokesperson, the camps are in North Gate Park, where three caravans are currently parked, and Marine Drive Car Park, where there are ten caravans.

A message on the site, which was last updated earlier today, reads: “All have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land. Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence. We will continue to monitor the site together with Sussex Police”