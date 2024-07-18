Multiple caravans reportedly arrived at the site overnight on Sunday.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, on Monday afternoon (July 15): “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Goring Greensward – known locally as Goring Gap – and are assisting the local authority as the lead agency at this time.

“Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1046 of 14/07.”

Worthing Borough Council said it was ‘aware that members of the travelling community’ were currently located at Goring Gap.

A spokesperson added: “As is our customary practice, we have left the public toilets unlocked and are providing extra bins to keep the area clean.

“We will also regularly check the site to minimise the impact on residents living nearby.

“West Sussex County Council is the lead authority. They have served notice to direct the travellers to remove their vehicles and belongings and leave the land immediately. Along with Sussex Police, they will continue to monitor the site in the coming days.

“If there are any issues with anti-social behaviour then this should be reported to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting CAD 1048 14/7 to enable the police to link individual issues around this situation.”

This comes nearly two months after another group of travellers left Goring Gap after more than two weeks at the site.

West Sussex County Council said on Wednesday morning that 11 caravans remained parked at Goring Gap. There are a further five caravans at Elm Grove in Lancing – which were first reported on Friday, July 5.

A new camp has also been set up in Chichester’s Cattle Market Car Park. The county council said there are currently 11 caravans parked at this location.

“All have been served with a notice requiring them to leave,” a spokesperson added. “If they do not, court proceedings will begin. We, together with Sussex Police, will continue to monitor the sites.”

