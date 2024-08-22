Travellers have set up camp in a school field in Eastbourne. Photo: staff

A group of travellers have set up camp in a school field in Eastbourne.

Multiple caravans have been spotted at Heron Park Primary Academy’s school field in Hampden Park.

They reportedly arrived overnight on Tuesday (August 20).

East Sussex County Council said it is looking to ‘resolve this situation as soon as possible’.

A council spokesperson said: “We received reports of a traveller encampment in Hampden Park, Eastbourne on Wednesday (21st).

“Members of our Gypsy and Traveller team attended the site to carry out welfare checks, accompanied by the police and officers from Eastbourne Borough Council.

“We are working with our partner organisations to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”