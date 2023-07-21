NationalWorldTV
Travellers set up camp in Littlehampton; large group leaves Worthing

A group of travellers have set up camp on private land in Littlehampton.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Jul 2023, 17:42 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 18:23 BST

Caravans reportedly pitched up on New Courtwick Lane, Wick this morning (Friday, July 21).

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “Our understanding is the group in Wick is stationed on private land, and the landowner is aware and working with Sussex Police to make the necessary arrangements.”

This comes after a group were reportedly evicted from council land in Goring.

Caravans reportedly pitched up on New Courtwick Lane, Wick this morning (Friday, July 21). Photo contributedCaravans reportedly pitched up on New Courtwick Lane, Wick this morning (Friday, July 21). Photo contributed
Caravans reportedly pitched up on New Courtwick Lane, Wick this morning (Friday, July 21). Photo contributed

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “In response to the unauthorised encampment on Goring Gap, police issued notices to a number of people requiring them to leave by 9am today (July 21).”

It is understood that the group of 17 caravans left Goring Gap this morning but some remain in in Marine Crescent car park.

A police statement on Thursday read: “Officers have attended the scene and engaged with the group, and are assisting the local authority as the lead agency.

“We are also aware of reports of criminal damage in the area. Anyone with any evidence such as mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 475 of 20/07.”

Traveller vehicles were stationed in Marine Crescent car park and Goring Gap. Photo: Eddie MitchellTraveller vehicles were stationed in Marine Crescent car park and Goring Gap. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Traveller vehicles were stationed in Marine Crescent car park and Goring Gap. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

