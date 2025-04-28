Travellers set up camp in West Sussex park - photos

Photos from Freelance Sussex Photographer Eddie Mitchell show shots of travellers who have set up camp at West Park in Bognor Regis.
Situated close to Aldwick Beach, West Park is a large open park.
It has it’s own Café, children's play area, as well as pay and display parking.
Sussex World have contacted the police and council for a statement and update to the situation.
Updates to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.