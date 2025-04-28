Travellers set up camp in West Sussex park - photos

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 28th Apr 2025, 13:15 BST
Travellers have been spotted a park in Bognor, West Sussex.

Photos from Freelance Sussex Photographer Eddie Mitchell show shots of travellers who have set up camp at West Park in Bognor Regis.

Situated close to Aldwick Beach, West Park is a large open park.

It has it’s own Café, children's play area, as well as pay and display parking.

Sussex World have contacted the police and council for a statement and update to the situation.

Updates to follow.

