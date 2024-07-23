According to a resident in the area, the caravans arrived on Monday evening (July 22) and set up camp in Grosvenor Gardens.

He said rubbish had been left on the green yesterday morning (Tuesday, July 23).

The resident said: “This place is usually for residents and people to play bowls, kids to play football and use the park and many like myself that do not have a garden to use as a place for our kid to ride his bike in.

“Now it can no longer be used as they have occupied the whole park.”

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “We are aware of the travellers who are parked on Grosvenor Gardens. Our officers visited the site with East Sussex traveller liaison yesterday morning (July 23).

“We are working to serve a notice on the group which will instruct them to move off the site. Residents should report any concerns to the police so there is a record of these.”

