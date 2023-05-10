Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ near Eastbourne park

Travellers have been seen by a park in Eastbourne after they moved on from a site on the downland, the council has said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 10th May 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:09 BST

A resident said they saw a group of travellers on the downland opposite Eastbourne Downs Golf Club in East Dean Road on Monday, May 8, and added that they were also in the area on the morning of Wednesday, May 10.

On Wednesday an Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson added: “The travellers have now left the site on the downland and moved to land adjacent to Princes Park. We first visited the downland site on Tuesday (May 9) morning and there were six vehicles present. Section 77 notices requiring the site to be vacated within 24 hours were served by our Neighbourhood First officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Council officers will take all necessary steps to move the unauthorised encampment near Princes Park. We continue to liaise with our partners at Sussex Police and the East Sussex Traveller Liaison Team.”

Most Popular
The view over Eastbourne seafrontThe view over Eastbourne seafront
The view over Eastbourne seafront

Sussex Police has been contacted for more information.

READ THIS:

In Pictures: King Charles III's Coronation celebrations in Eastbourne

David Walliams and Fatboy Slim's £4,000,000 luxury Sussex beach homes could be swept into the sea by 2040

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Arundawn are looking for loving homes - including a Poodle, Cockapoo and an Italian Greyhound

Related topics:TravellersCharles IIIDogs