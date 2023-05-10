Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ near Eastbourne park

Travellers have been seen by a park in Eastbourne after they moved on from a site on the downland, the council has said.

A resident said they saw a group of travellers on the downland opposite Eastbourne Downs Golf Club in East Dean Road on Monday, May 8, and added that they were also in the area on the morning of Wednesday, May 10.

On Wednesday an Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson added: “The travellers have now left the site on the downland and moved to land adjacent to Princes Park. We first visited the downland site on Tuesday (May 9) morning and there were six vehicles present. Section 77 notices requiring the site to be vacated within 24 hours were served by our Neighbourhood First officers.

“Council officers will take all necessary steps to move the unauthorised encampment near Princes Park. We continue to liaise with our partners at Sussex Police and the East Sussex Traveller Liaison Team.”

Sussex Police has been contacted for more information.