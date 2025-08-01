Travellers spotted in West Sussex area - photos

By Henry Bryant
Published 1st Aug 2025, 17:05 BST
There have been reports of travellers setting up camp at Goring Gap, Worthing.

Supplied photos show a large number of camper vans in Worthing. There is also police on the scene.

Sussex World are approaching the police for a comment on the matter.

Updates to follow.

