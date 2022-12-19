Tree of Hope service takes place in Midhurst for Macmillan Specialist Palliative Care Service

Midhurst Palliative Care held the annual Tree of Hope Service at St Mary’s Church Easebourne on Thursday, December 1 with the support of Cowdray Estate.

Almost 200 people joined the service of dedication at St Mary’s Church Easebourne and saw the Tree of Hope lit where its lights will shine bright throughout Christmas.

All dedications received from families will be entered in the special 2022 Book of Love which will be available to view next Christmas.

Donations received from this event help fund the Midhurst Macmillan Service, based at the Pearson Unit at the Midhurst Community Hospital, supporting patients and their families living with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses in Midhurst and the surrounding areas.