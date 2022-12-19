Tree of Hope service takes place in Midhurst for Macmillan Specialist Palliative Care Service

Almost 200 people joined the service of dedication at St Mary’s Church Easebourne and saw the Tree of Hope lit where its lights will shine bright throughout Christmas.
All dedications received from families will be entered in the special 2022 Book of Love which will be available to view next Christmas.
Donations received from this event help fund the Midhurst Macmillan Service, based at the Pearson Unit at the Midhurst Community Hospital, supporting patients and their families living with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses in Midhurst and the surrounding areas.
The Midhurst Macmillan Service also aims to support patients requiring palliative or end of life care to have a good quality of life in their preferred place of care, until the end of their life.