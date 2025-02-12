Tree planting event in Bognor Regis gives residents a chance to make a difference

A tree-planting event organised by Arun District Council is set to give Bognor Regis residents a chance to make a difference to their community

The event is set to take place at Chalcraft Lane Cemetery on Wednesday, February 19, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, and everyone is invited.

With 100 mixed native whips to plant, good footwear, an outdoor coat and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty are a must, a hot flask of tea or coffee is recommended, and anyone that can bring a pair of work gloves and a gardening spade is asked to do so.

Once planted, it’s hoped the trees will improve wildlife corridors and biodiversity in what is already a hot spot for nature in Bognor Regis.

"Last year's event at Hotham Park was a great success - thanks again to all those who attended, despite the weather! We hope to see you again this time,” a district council spokesperson said.