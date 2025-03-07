Excavation works are planned for Worthing Promenade as part of the heat network project.

Low-carbon energy company Hemiko – which was selected to develop the Worthing Heat Network – has revealed that a ‘three-day trial hole excavation’ is set to begin.

A notice of works post on social media on Friday (March 7) read: “We will shortly be commencing targeted excavation works which will affect the Worthing Promenade.

"As part of developing a heat network, it is sometimes necessary to dig trial holes to ensure no unexpected utilities cables and pipework will be affected by future works.

"In this instance, Hemiko will be carrying out limited works on Worthing Promenade from 10-12 March 2025.”

The pioneering heat network scheme aims to bring sustainable heating to buildings and homes to Worthing.

Hemiko said the upcoming excavation works will be taking place on ‘two small sections’ of Worthing Promenade – between Monday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 12.

"The works will take place between 8am and 7pm, and will involve digging two trial holes, which are small sections of road that must be removed and assessed by our staff.

"These holes will then be reinstated to their usual condition by the morning of March 13. One set of works will take place directly adjacent to K66 Surf Shop, whilst the other will take place near Tree House Timber on Worthing Promenade.”

The developer said a small area of the promenade will be cordoned off during the excavation works – which will leave ‘slightly less space’ for pedestrians and cyclists on the path.

"Whilst access to the promenade will be unaffected, we encourage cyclists to dismount when passing the works areas and for pedestrians to remain mindful of one another,” Hemiko added.

"There will be no change to the operation or opening hours of the K66 Surf shop or any other businesses on Beach Parade during the works.

“Hemiko will be working hard to keep disruption to an absolute minimum – we are working closely with West Sussex County Council and Worthing Borough Council to coordinate our works.”

With health and safety of local residents and staff a ‘top priority’. Hemiko will be installing safety fencing around the site ‘to keep everyone safe’.

It added: “We have undertaken health and safety assessments of the works and will continue to do these throughout.

“If you are a resident of the road with accessibility requirements or vulnerability, please let us know on 01903 337364 or by emailing us and we would be happy to meet with you to discuss your needs, and ensure safe access is always available to your property or place of work.

"We know that no one likes disruption on their streets. We will be working very hard to minimise the disruption as much as possible. Thank you for your cooperation whilst we complete these essential works.”

If you have any concerns and would like to speak to one of the local team, you can call 01903 337364 or email [email protected]. Further contact details are available at https://hemiko.com/contact-us.

Hemiko said ‘you can also feel free to speak to staff when you see them on site’.