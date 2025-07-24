Trial of facts held after man stabbed to death by wife in Brighton flat

70-year-old Andrew Rowland-Stuart

A trial of facts took place at Lewes Crown Court this week, after a man was stabbed to death by his wife.

Andrew Rowland-Stuart, 70, was declared dead in his flat in Lavender Street, Brighton, on the evening of May 27, 2024. A post-mortem found he died of stab wounds.

Sussex Police said his wife, 71-year-old Joanna Rowland-Stuart, was subsequently arrested and charged with murder and remanded in custody.

Following a psychiatric assessment, she was found not fit to plea; a decision later upheld by a judge at Lewes Crown Court on Monday 21 July. The trial of facts took place soon after, and determined that the defendant had unlawfully killed her husband. She was given an indefinite Hospital Order Under Section 41 of the Mental Health Act 1983.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, from Sussex Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Andrew and we want to thank everyone who has assisted us in this complex investigation.”

Andrew’s family issued the following statement: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved with this case over the past year.

“To DC Anna Stacey for her care and communication with the family while we were in England and back home in New Zealand, and to Andrew’s Sussex 4x4 family, especially Jason who helped us immensely while we were there.”