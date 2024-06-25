Tribute paid to ‘adored dad, son, brother and partner’ who died in Hailsham collision
Officers were called to the incident involving a motorbike on the A22, Hailsham Road shortly after 5am on Saturday, June 15.
Sadly, the motorcyclist, 34-year-old Adam Standen from Hailsham, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Adam's family said in a tribute: “Adam was our dad, son, brother, partner and adored member of the wider family.
“He was a friend to everyone he came across. He had a good heart, a generous nature and a knack of lightening any situation. Everyone who knew Adam has a hilarious story to tell and these stories have brought us comfort over the last few days. He had an individual way of looking at the world, he was very unique, and we loved him dearly.
“We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support at this heartbreaking time.“
Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident.
If you have any information, witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage, you are asked to contact police by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting Operation Lewes.
