Tribute paid to 'adored dad, son, brother and partner' who died in Hailsham collision

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:08 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 13:48 BST
Tributes have been paid to an ‘adored dad, son, brother and partner’ who tragically died in a collision in Hailsham.

Officers were called to the incident involving a motorbike on the A22, Hailsham Road shortly after 5am on Saturday, June 15.

Sadly, the motorcyclist, 34-year-old Adam Standen from Hailsham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adam's family said in a tribute: “Adam was our dad, son, brother, partner and adored member of the wider family.

Tributes have been paid to ‘adored dad, son, brother and partner', Adam Standen, who tragically died in a collision in Hailsham. Picture: Sussex PoliceTributes have been paid to ‘adored dad, son, brother and partner', Adam Standen, who tragically died in a collision in Hailsham. Picture: Sussex Police
Tributes have been paid to ‘adored dad, son, brother and partner', Adam Standen, who tragically died in a collision in Hailsham. Picture: Sussex Police

“He was a friend to everyone he came across. He had a good heart, a generous nature and a knack of lightening any situation. Everyone who knew Adam has a hilarious story to tell and these stories have brought us comfort over the last few days. He had an individual way of looking at the world, he was very unique, and we loved him dearly.

“We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support at this heartbreaking time.“

Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident.

If you have any information, witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage, you are asked to contact police by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting Operation Lewes.

