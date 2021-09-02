Tribute paid to ‘loving and energetic’ two-year-old who died following Frant collision

Joshua Hoyle was critically injured when a car driven by his father, Andy Hoyle, was involved in a collision on Wednesday, August 18.

Tragically, Joshua died from his injuries on Friday, August 27.

Mr Hoyle, 36, was also sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. Both Mr Hoyle and Joshua were from Dartford, Kent.

Andy Hoyle holding his son Joshua. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210209-120926001

Joshua’s mother said, “Joshua was our loving and energetic boy and the centre of both mine and Andy’s world. To have lost both of them in this way is absolutely devastating.

“As a family we will never stop loving and missing them, and would ask to be allowed to grieve privately while we come to terms with this tragedy.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said a 76-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and for failing to stop after a road accident. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police investigating the collision, which occurred shortly after 11am, continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any dash cam footage from the area around that time.