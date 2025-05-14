Tribute paid to man who founded Hastings adventure travel business

Harold Lawrence (second left) with guests

Televisions self-confessed “travel voice of gloom” Simon Calder has paid tribute to the Bexhill man who tailored travel insurance to the needs of the adventurous.

Two Mayors,, a district council chairman and a host of friends and business associates joined Harold Lawrence and his wife Angie in celebrating the silver jubilee of Hastings-based Go Walkabout Travel Insurance.

Harold was bitten by the adventurous travel bug as a young man working for his Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award.

He never lost the bug, walking the 650-mile South West Coastal Path for Rotary charities with friend Peter Mitchell-Davis when in his fifties.

Harold Lawrence (centre).

He entered the insurance industry with The Co-op in Brighton at the age of 21, later moving to Bexhill and subsequently founding Harold Lawrence Insurance.

He was 57 when, realising that many people went back-backing without travel insurance covering their needs, and founded Go Walkabout.

Rother District Council chairman Cllr Richard Thomas together with Bexhill Mayor Cllr Paul Wilson and Hastings Mayor Cllr Judy Rogers were among the guests at a 25th anniversary lunch at Highwoods Golf Club as Harold outlined his life and his creation of Go Walkabout.

With a mixture of anecdote and self-effacing wit he brought his listeners through to the success story Go Walkabout is today.

Harold was backed by managing director Mark Brunger and director Andy Ferguson.

In an equally witty address, Simon Calder recalled his own early travel adventures, their risks and their narrow escapes. Amid laughter he explained how he came to be called on by both BBC and ITV to report on travel matters – especially when something was going disastrously wrong.

Summoning-up Harold’s character and his achievements - which include founding 1066 Specials, the club which opens up football to all irrespective of personal health – Simon demonstrated how indomitable spirit, humour and humanity can overcome such obstacles as the air-travel shut-down following the Icelandic volcano dust-cloud, Brexit and the COVID-19 shut-down.

Now, aged 83, Harold has vowed that he is “retiring.”