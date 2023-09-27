Chichester councillors have observed one minute’s silence in honour of two colleagues who died this month.

Heads were bowed during a full council meeting on Tuesday (September 26) when news was shared about the death of Stephanie Thorndyke, manager of the Novium Museum, and Nicola Simpson, the council’s events officer.

John Cross (Lib Dem, Fittleworth), chairing the meeting, said: “Nicola joined the council last year and made a huge impact within a short space of time, organising fantastic events such as the popular light display and wowing everybody with her drive and can-do attitude.”

Mrs Thorndyke was a former Chichester High School student and joined the museum in January 2018.

Mr Cross said she was a ‘hugely talented museum manager who made an enormous impact on the Novium due to her passion and drive’.

He added: “She created amazing partnerships, was a huge support to her close-knit team and brought exciting exhibitions to our city for everyone to enjoy.”