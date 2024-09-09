Tribute to 'devoted' West Sussex dad, 44, who died in Cowfold collision

Danny Moore (left). Photo: Sussex Policeplaceholder image
The family of a man who sadly died in a collision in Cowfold last month have paid tribute to him.

Pedestrian Danny Moore, 44, from West Chiltington died at the scene of a collision on the A272 Bolney Road.

The incident happened just after 1am on Saturday, August 31.

In a tribute, Mr Moore’s family said: “Danny was a devoted father, son, brother and friend.

"He was hardworking, generous and sociable and there was nothing he cherished more than spending quality time with his son, whether it was playing football, bowling, holidaying in Portugal or grilling meat on the barbecue.

"We are all devastated and heartbroken by what has happened . We miss Danny profoundly and are struggling to come to terms with his absence. One thing is clear, there is now a significant, irreplaceable void in our lives, and a 10-year-old boy who no longer has his daddy."

A 30-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing death by careless driving in connection with the collision, Sussex Police confirmed. He has since been released on bail.

Police have asked anyone with information or footage regarding the collision to email [email protected], quoting Operation Cambrose.

