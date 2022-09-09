Tributes and flowers laid for the Queen in Chichester as book of condolence is opened in the city

The tributes come as the city, and the nation, shares its grief over the death of the long-reining monarch yesterday (Thursday, September 8).

Chichester Cathedral has also invited residents to lay floral tributes within Paradise - the reflective green space in Chichester Cathedral’s 600 year-old Cloisters where a silhouette of Her Majesty has been presented as a focal point alongside a prayer.

A Book of Condolence is also available within the Cathedral and a national Book of Condolence is available to sign online.

Flowers have been laid for The Queen at Chichester's Market Cross

A special service of Choral Evensong with Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at 3pm on both Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, led by The Bishop of Chichester, The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner. On Sunday, September the Cathedral will also hold a Eucharist at 11am.

Paying tribute to The Queen, The Dean of Chichester, the Very Revd Stephen Waine said: “It is with a sense of deep sadness that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. During her long reign she has been a source of strength and stability for the nation, the Commonwealth and the world, sustained by her strong Christian faith and deep sense of vocation.

“Many have paid tribute to The Queen’s careful attention to matters of State, her great wisdom accumulated through the many years of her reign, and her concern for the wellbeing and flourishing of communities and individuals.

“As we absorb this news, we do so with thanksgiving to God for her self-giving devotion, her steadfast Christian faith and service.”

Chichester Cathedral is open to visitors Monday to Sunday from 9am to 7pm) for prayer and reflection with all invited to attend the schedule of services.

Chichester District Council also has a book of condolence at its East Pallant House offices and this can be signed during normal opening hours.