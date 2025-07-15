Tributes paid after death of prominent Midhurst couple who died within days of one another

Gerry and Sheila Ryan

Tributes have been paid to a married couple who both served as Queen’s Counsel barristers following their deaths earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerry Ryan died on June 27, just days before his wife Sheila passed away on July 2. Both spent their final years in Bepton, Midhurst, following lengthy and distinguished careers as barristers.

Sheila specialised in family law and planning law, according to family and friends, but was especially notable for her work in ecclesiastical law. In 1969, she became the diocesan Chancellor in the Church of England when she was appointed Chancellor of the Diocese of Chelmsford. From there, she served in several, increasingly senior, ecclesiastical roles, before eventually becoming the first woman appointed to the appellate offices of Dean of the Arches, Canterbury, and Auditor of the Chancery Court of York. She was awarded a Doctorate of Civil Law (DCL) in 2002 and a CBE in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheila was also deeply committed to her community, and, alongside serving as chair of the Midhurst Society, spent a great deal of time volunteering as a church warden at St Mary’s Church, in Bepton. “She supported the church and its parishioners over many years, always encouraging regular attendance with her trademark gentle persuasion,” her family told Merritt’s of Midhurst, which is organising a joint ceremony for her and her husband. “Sheila was instrumental in organising church events and was a steadfast presence at Sunday services, concerts, weddings, and funerals.” In recognition of her contributions, Sheila was awarded Order of St. Richard by the Bishop of Chichester.

Gerry, who studied Natural Sciences and then Law at Cambridge, helped pioneer the then-nascent field of Environmental Law, combining his legal expertise with his deep understanding of ornithology and botany. Described as a ‘true Sussex man’, Gerry was born in Hove and educated in Brighton; an upbringing which instilled in him a lifelong passion for the South Downs. He was a familiar figure to those who took part in the yearly South Downs Easter Walk, striding up and down the hills, and inspiring fellow walkers along the way. But, like his wife, he devoted a lot of time to his community and the people who lived there. A member of Midhurst’s Probus society, a parish councillor and, for a time chairman of the Society of Sussex Downsmen (now the South Downs Society), he worked hard to reinvest in Midhurst at large.

When the opportunity arose in 1993 to take on the conservation of chalk grassland at Buriton and at Heyshott, Gerry established the Murray Downland Trust, named for fellow conservationist Betty Murray. He continued working as a trustee until 2024, and leaves a lasting legacy in the orchids, butterflies and other fauna adorning all six trust-managed reserves across the South Downs.

"Gerry and Sheila have left a lasting mark on Bepton, Midhurst and the local area,” the team at Merritt’s said. “Their lives will be celebrated at a joint funeral service to be held at Chichester Cathedral at 10am on Saturday 16th August 2025, where all will be welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations in memory of Gerry and Sheila can be made to Dementia UK and Cancer Research UK respectively, via Merritt’s of Midhurst Funeral Service, West Street, Midhurst GU29 9NQ Website: www.merrittsofmidhurst.co.uk Tel: 01730 816245