Tributes paid to award-winning Chichester meteorologist and author Storm Dunlop

Tributes have been paid to an award-winning meteorologist, astronomer and author who died in Chichester earlier this year.

Storm Dunlop, author of ‘Guide to the Night Sky’ and the annual night sky/ weather almanacs, passed away peacefully in St Richard’s Hospital on January 23. A lifelong meteorologist devoted to his work, the 82-year-old spent his last years in East Wittering

Following his death, his cousin Janice Cowan said tributes have come flooding in from friends, colleagues and admirers from all over the world.

“He really was a character,” she said. “He always said it as it was. And the amazing thing about him is, he knew so many people.

Storm Dunlop ©HarperCollins Publishers.

"Since he died, I’ve had people coming out of the woodwork to contact me, offer their condolences – people from all over the world. Scotland, America, Canada, The Netherlands. He didn’t travel that much, but it’s clear his books reached out and positively touched a lot of people’s lives.”

A polyglot who spoke, translated and edited in several languages, Storm started his writing career translating for European publishers, before writing his own books.

He was a devoted academic with a ‘minute attention to detail’, Janice said, praising his kind and authentic character:

“Storm attracted good people to him just by being generous with his time and books, sharing his passions, and with his genuineness and authenticity,” she said. He had a twinkle in his eye that matched the stars, warmed the heart, and lit his face. He will be sorely missed.

Alongside writing books, Storm was a long-standing member and former president of the British Astronomical Association.

Storm served as the Assistant Director of its Variable Star Section, and edited its newsletter, making it the respected circular that it is today.

He was also involved with the Royal Meteorological Society, a spokesperson for which praised his contributions to the scientific community: “His work continues to serve as a reference for many and his warm personality and dedication will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Reflecting his lifelong connection to the natural world, Storm opted for a woodland burial and his funeral is set to take place at the the Sustainability Centre Natural Burial Ground, in Petersfield.

Any creditors of Storm Dunlop's estate need to contact George Ide Solicitors within 2 months.