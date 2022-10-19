Tributes paid to 'big hearted' Bognor Regis teen after fatal collision

tributes paid to Connor Laye

Connor Laye was riding a motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Chichester Road and Hawthorn Road at 6.50pm. He was hospitalised with serious injuries and sadly passed away soon afterwards.

In a statement released by Connor’s family, loved ones said: “his big heart, charm and caring nature always shone through.

"Connor was full of life and always lived it with no regrets – every day was a new day and a new adventure for him.

Connor Laye 18

“We will always remember and love him dearly, and are utterly heartbroken that this has happened.

“We would like to thank everyone that has been there and that are supporting us. It has shown how much Connor was truly loved.”

Friends and members of the public have also paid tribute, placing flowers in Connor’s memory on benches near the scene of the collision.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Chichester, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs, and causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sussex Police have asked to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles involved prior to the incident. They have also asked to hear from anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage.