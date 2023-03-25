The co-founder of Brighton’s well-known Snoopers Paradise has passed away.

John Thompson died peacefully at home on March 15.

John was a well-known figure in Brighton’s antique dealer community. He joined his father’s house clearance business in Kensington Gardens in the early 1990s and soon after, they saw an opportunity to acquire the old Blundells store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the help of his best friend Nicholas Drinkwater, who sadly passed away in May 2021, John carved the huge building up into affordable rental units for micro traders, creating the North Laine's much-loved indoor flea market which he christened ‘Snoopers Paradise’.

Tributes paid to co-founder of Brighton’s Snoopers Paradise (photo from SP)

John and Nicholas ran the business for almost 30 years. Tributes have been pouring from stallholders and residents since the news broke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nanda Smart got to know John whilst trading at Brighton Station Market more than 35 years ago. She said “Anything you needed. John was always there.”

Nick Pook said: “He was physically intimidating but actually very gentle. Not many people knew what a kind man he was. He would lend his friends money, give to the homeless and risk a van load of antiques slamming on the brakes for an animal in the road.”

Jenny Hurren has traded in the shop for five years. She said: “John was down-to-earth, likeable and generous. He kept me company for most of a Christmas party whilst funding free drinks for everyone, then quietly disappeared at the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes paid to co-founder of Brighton’s Snoopers Paradise - Nicholas Drinkwater and John Thompson (photo from SP)

Despite being quite a private man, John recently stepped into the spotlight to promote Snoopers Paradise on Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out By The Sea for Channel 5. He also welcomed candidates from BBC1’s The Apprentice into the shop for filming last year.

John leaves behind his wife Julia, four children and a huge community of international friends who adored him. He spent his final years travelling around Europe with Julia and their much-loved dog, Jacko.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad