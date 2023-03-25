Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
11 minutes ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 hour ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
23 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Tributes paid to co-founder of Brighton’s Snoopers Paradise

The co-founder of Brighton’s well-known Snoopers Paradise has passed away.

By India Wentworth
Published 25th Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

John Thompson died peacefully at home on March 15.

John was a well-known figure in Brighton’s antique dealer community. He joined his father’s house clearance business in Kensington Gardens in the early 1990s and soon after, they saw an opportunity to acquire the old Blundells store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the help of his best friend Nicholas Drinkwater, who sadly passed away in May 2021, John carved the huge building up into affordable rental units for micro traders, creating the North Laine's much-loved indoor flea market which he christened ‘Snoopers Paradise’.

Most Popular
Tributes paid to co-founder of Brighton’s Snoopers Paradise (photo from SP)
Tributes paid to co-founder of Brighton’s Snoopers Paradise (photo from SP)
Tributes paid to co-founder of Brighton’s Snoopers Paradise (photo from SP)

John and Nicholas ran the business for almost 30 years. Tributes have been pouring from stallholders and residents since the news broke.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nanda Smart got to know John whilst trading at Brighton Station Market more than 35 years ago. She said “Anything you needed. John was always there.”

Nick Pook said: “He was physically intimidating but actually very gentle. Not many people knew what a kind man he was. He would lend his friends money, give to the homeless and risk a van load of antiques slamming on the brakes for an animal in the road.”

Jenny Hurren has traded in the shop for five years. She said: “John was down-to-earth, likeable and generous. He kept me company for most of a Christmas party whilst funding free drinks for everyone, then quietly disappeared at the end.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tributes paid to co-founder of Brighton’s Snoopers Paradise - Nicholas Drinkwater and John Thompson (photo from SP)
Tributes paid to co-founder of Brighton’s Snoopers Paradise - Nicholas Drinkwater and John Thompson (photo from SP)
Tributes paid to co-founder of Brighton’s Snoopers Paradise - Nicholas Drinkwater and John Thompson (photo from SP)

Despite being quite a private man, John recently stepped into the spotlight to promote Snoopers Paradise on Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out By The Sea for Channel 5. He also welcomed candidates from BBC1’s The Apprentice into the shop for filming last year.

John leaves behind his wife Julia, four children and a huge community of international friends who adored him. He spent his final years travelling around Europe with Julia and their much-loved dog, Jacko.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is a memory book at the front desk of Snoopers Paradise for anyone who wants to share a tale or two, or email [email protected] Details on a service to celebrate John’s life will be announced shortly.

More local news

Brighton