Tributes paid to dedicated Rye councillor who served town for 54 years

Rye is mourning the passing of its longest serving Town Council member Josephine Clare Kirkham MBE.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Rye Town Council said: “Jo dedicated an extraordinary 54 years to the service of the people of Rye — joining Rye Borough Council (as it was then) in 1971. Jo also worked tirelessly to preserve the town’s unique heritage through her involvement with Rye Museum. Her knowledge of Rye’s history, her wisdom, and her deep love for the community were evident in everything she did. “On behalf of Rye Town Council and the community she served so faithfully, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jo’s family, friends, and all who mourn her loss. Her extraordinary legacy of service and dedication will remain.”

Jo grew up in Cheshire, attended Manchester University in 1957 to study geography and then became a teacher at a grammar school in Cheshire. She moved to Rye in 1967/ She was the first in her family to attend university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo already had her first child when she moved to Rye and went on to have two other children.

Jo Kirkham

She did supply teaching at Thomas Peacocke (now Rye College) and eventually went back to teaching full-time. She taught geography and history. In the latter part of her career she taught at Battle Abbey and history at Brighton University.

Jo has always been interested in local history. She joined the Rye Castle Museum in 1968, becoming Chairman in 2009.

She was known for her ‘Rye Memories’ initiative, which came out of a school project she started in the mid 1980’s where pupils interviewed local old people. It became an important historical resource for the town. She also produced a book for the Millennium for Rye Town Council, where she interviewed people from every organisation in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo served as Rye Mayor and was a magistrate for twenty-seven years. She says it gave her ‘huge insight into the difficulties that people were facing all the time’.

She had a strong social conscience and played a key role in highlighting the problem of homelessness in the Rye area.