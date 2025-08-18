Tributes have been paid to a dedicated East Preston volunteer who devoted her time to local charities.

Margaret Eagle was a long-standing administrator at Rustington-based Sussex Coast Talking News and a hands-on volunteer at Wadars Animal Rescue Charity in Ferring.

She has passed away at the age of 81 after battling with cancer for three or four years.

Son David Eagle said: "She had a zest for life and a desire to help others. She never gave up and never let the cancer beat her. Even in her last few months, she was going to Voice of Progress.

"She was an animal lover and used to volunteer at Wadars. She would turn her hand to anything and even at 80 years of age she was washing out the seagull pens and cleaning out the hedgehogs."

Margaret worked as a typing teacher and always used her skills to help people where she could. After she retired, she spent much of her time volunteering, 'to keep herself busy'.

David said she made a Bucket List and managed to tick everything off, which was a great tribute to her determination.

Sussex Coast Talking News records and distributes regular news broadcasts for listeners unable to look at a conventional newspaper.

In a broadcast to listeners, the charity said: "I have the extremely sad news to report that Margaret Eagle, for many years the administrator for Sussex Coast Talking News, has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

"In many ways, she could be thought of as the heartbeat of the organisation, ensuring the volunteers worked as a co-ordinated team to edit, record and distribute our fortnightly news and magazine broadcasts.

"Not one edition has been missed since the charity first broadcast as Voice of Progress 50 years ago – even during Covid.

"Margaret was also the first port of call if listeners needed to contact us and she always carried out all her many duties with great enthusiasm and humour. She will be greatly missed."

Margaret spent the last few weeks of her life at St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing and she passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Tuesday, July 29. Her funeral will be at Worthing Crematorium at 11am on Tuesday, August 19.

Sussex Coast Talking News is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, having been started at Rustington Hall in 1975 as Voice of Progress.

Local news bulletins and a magazine are posted free of charge every fortnight on CDs and USB sticks to registered visually impaired and blind listeners from Shoreham to Bognor Regis, enabling them to stay fully up-to-date with news from their area.